CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Two major transportation project contracts in southern West Virginia were among many awarded recently by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), with funding provided by the state's Roads to Prosperity program.
On Monday, July 24, WVDOH announced the Princeton Overhead Bridge replacement in Mercer County was awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc., with a bid of $13.8 million.
“The current bridge has served the city of Princeton well but has required numerous repairs throughout the years," said Ryland Musick, P.E., WVDOH District 10 engineer. "The new bridge will provide a safe and reliable solution for many years to come for the city and its motorists.”
A paving project on U.S. 19 in Fayette County, from Appalachian Drive to the New River Gorge Bridge, was also awarded to West Virginia Paving for $24.3 million.
All three jobs are bond projects through the Roads to Prosperity program. More than 1,100 of 1,300 road and bridge construction and maintenance projects have been completed under Roads to Prosperity since West Virginia voters approved bond sales for the program in 2017.
Other contracts awarded in July include:
- SQP Construction Group Inc. was low bidder on an ADA curb ramp project in Richwood, Summersville, and Mount Hope, with a bid of $929,413. (Fayette and Nicholas counties)
- Highway Safety Inc. was low bidder on a road striping project in District 9, with a bid of $334,635. (Fayette, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties)
- Highway Safety Inc. was also low bidder on a road striping project in District 10, with a bid of $334,635. (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)
