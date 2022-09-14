Discover the area's Hidden History

Jodi French-Burr/National Park ServiceVisitors explore the headhouse at the Nuttallburg mine site in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. Celebrate Hidden History Happenings across the area from Friday through Sept. 25, discovering Appalachian history and heritage at free events in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the West Virginia State Parks (Babcock, Carnifex Ferry Battlefield, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort) as well as individual historic communities and the National Coal Heritage Area.