A nonprofit looking out for the rights of disabled West Virginians is questioning whether a review of the Department of Health and Human Resources is particularly meaningful.
Disability Rights West Virginia is urging lawmakers to ask tough questions about how the review was conducted.
“West Virginia’s taxpayers paid an estimated $503,648 for the organizational assessment and $578,770 to develop a strategic plan. A taxpayer price tag of over $1M for a 41-page report with little substance, canned rhetoric, empty platitudes, and minimal guidance is disheartening,” wrote Michael Folio, legal director for Disability Rights West Virginia.
“The cost of the 41-page report is roughly equal to 1,139 admission days at a state diversion hospital.”
The letter from Disability Rights West Virginia was addressed to leaders of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability. That committee is meeting this weekend during legislative interim meetings.
