The Summers County Dilapidated Structures Committee is scheduled to meet wiith the state auditor at noon on Monday in regular session.
Also on the agenda is an update in contacts with property owners, a list of properties and a list of licensed contractors.
In old business:
● An advertisement for the contractors to assist the committee was drafted, but the panel was awaiting a phone number to be assigned.
● John Vuolo recommended to establish a procedures and processes guidebook for the committee for reference and continuity. Hope Cooper recommended that the committee not reinvent the wheel and look to others who may have done something similar. Committee members were asked to bring recommendations for a guidebook to the next meeting. Butch Mansfield recommended that a motion be made and Jeff Lyons seconded that a guidebook be established. It passed unanimously.
● Jeff Lyons will contact the state auditor concerning funding resources for assisting the committee in accomplishing its mission.
● Ted Kula discussed his upcoming Zoom meeting between interested parties from WV Regions One and Four concerning funding, share processes, ideas and information.
● Jeff Lyons will deliver a list of properties that have trash on them to Zach Mills so while he’s making his rounds he can refer to it.
● Shalom Tazewell to check the state’s listing for licensed contractors in the area for inclusion into the list for property owners to refer.
