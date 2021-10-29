Dick McVey, a former Beckley area resident and Mullens High School graduate, will return from Nashville to conduct an informal session, “Let’s Talk Music,” in Tamarack's conference room Nov. 13 from 1 until 4 p.m. Seating is limited to 30 people; cost is $25 per person.
When McVey graduated from Mullens High School in 1966, he dreamed of a glamorous career in music – lots of money, lots of excitement, lots of travel, lots of adoring fans, lots of girls. Real life, however, has a way of turning dreams into harsh reality.
Through hard work, determination, and a willingness to adapt, McVey beat the odds and made his dream come true and has no plans to retire.
His résumé speaks volumes.
McVey has made more than 500 appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, played bass guitar for more than 20 major artists, produced and recorded more than 500 albums, and also became an agent, manager, publicist, and senior editor and Nashville bureau chief for Performance Magazine. He's also been appointed “Ambassador Of Music” by the state of West Virginia, named to “Who’s Who In America,” and is a nominee for the “West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame.”
“It's fun. I enjoy what I do,” McVey emphasized, adding he wants to continue as long as he is able.
With a studio at his house, he continues to do studio work despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
McVey moved to Nashville nearly 40 years ago in 1982, after his Beckley-based band played there for five weeks.
“I knew that was where I needed to be,” he said.
The event at Tamarack will be informal with McVey taking questions from attendees about the music business and their specific music careers.
“I wanted this to be a very casual meeting where everyone is comfortable,” McVey said. “It will be fun and I want people to understand that the only dumb question is one you don’t ask.”
He said the reason for the workshop is twofold.
“First, I want to educate people, especially young people, about the music business, so they can make realistic and educated decisions about their music careers,” he said.
“There are so many people who lose thousands of dollars to scams in the music business and this meeting should keep that from happening.
“Secondly, I want to show them I am proof you can achieve big goals if you work hard. Dreams can come true.”
McVey operates his recording studio in Nashville, while managing and booking Travis Le Doyt, who is considered the world's best Elvis tribute artist performing as a young Elvis.
He recently completed a book about his life, “Appalachian Dreamer,” which is available on Amazon and has a five-star rating.
“Dick McVey is a man I have known for decades and for those who want a career in the music business, Dick gives you a look at the inner workings of an industry that is generally closed to outsiders,” said Wayne Harper, former vice president of Capitol and Dreamworks Records.
Following the “Let's Talk Music” workshop, McVey will sign copies of his book from 4 until 6 p.m. with no admission charge.
•••
McVey was born in Pemberton, near Beckley, and grew up around gospel music, watching his father, mother, and uncle perform in a gospel trio.
In 1963, the family moved to Amigo and, while he was in high school, McVey started his own band, The Offbeats, which was later changed to The Rondeaus.
The group became popular in the southern coalfields with McVey scheduling rehearsals, bookings, and publicity and overseeing finances and transporting the members and equipment.
Always learning from his encounters, McVey found those early experiences invaluable as his professional career transitioned to include the business side of the industry.
Though he was kicked out of Concord College for breaking a few rules, he obtained a two-year degree from Beckley College.
He went to work in the funeral business and was working at a funeral home in Logan when the Buffalo Creek disaster struck in 1972.
“In my years as an ambulance driver and working at funeral homes, I had seen a lot of terrible things, but I wasn't prepared for what I was about to see,” McVey shares in his book of entering the Man Junior High School gym, where a temporary morgue had been set up following the historic flooding disaster.
“... As I entered, the sight weakened me. Row after row of bodies on display for identification by relatives or friends. There were a lot of children and that sight alone was heart wrenching. Clothing had been ripped from many of them. You could see tree branches impaled in their bodies where they were tumbled over and over. It left an indelible image in my brain that I can still see to this day and it made me realize this may not be my calling in life,” he wrote.
Married with one son and another on the way, McVey indeed left the funeral business and music for a short time, while working as an EMT at a coal mine in Raleigh County.
His dream of a music career, however, was still pulling him and, in 1978, he left the security of a mining job to chase it full time.
The book outlines his early experiences on the road, at times traveling with his wife and kids, often with very little money, and sleeping in roadside motels.
Once McVey determined country music was the best place for career longevity, he transitioned to country music and moved his family to Nashville.
Over the years, he worked with performers such as Loretta Lynn, Little Jimmy Dickens, Merle Haggard, Nat Stuckey, Jean Shepard, Holly Dunn, George Jones, and rubbed elbows with Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, among numerous others.
McVey also sold T-shirts and other country star merchandise alongside Louis Owens, Dolly Parton's uncle, where he made more money than performing. It was Owens who taught him much about the business of country music.
In the book, McVey also shares his experiences with many of the stars with whom he worked, including Dickens.
Scheduled to perform at a military base in Virginia, the band arrived the day before and were looking forward to a day off with nothing to do but rest in the small motel, on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., McVey said in the book.
“At about 4 a.m., I was awakened by a siren that sounded like it was right outside my room," he wrote. "As I awoke, I could see flashing red lights bouncing off the blinds in the window and the lights were stationary, not typical of fast moving emergency vehicles. When I realized the flashing lights were right outside my room, I jumped to my feet and peeled back the curtain, revealing a parking lot full of fire trucks, ambulances and police cars.
“Oh my God, the motel was on fire!!!”
Quickly jumping into his pants to warn Dickens and the other band members, McVey was certain it would “score some big points” for him.
“I could see the headlines 'Band Member Saves Little Jimmy Dickens From Fire.'
“In the L-shaped configuration of the motel, our room was the closest to the fire, just to our left. Dickens was in the room immediately to my right.
“I banged on his door with all my might and yelled his name. I could just see it 'McVey Saves Grand Ole Opry Star.'
“As Dickens groggily opened the door he said, 'What is it?'
“I said, 'Jim, the motel is on fire!'
“In his many years of being on the road, I'm sure Little Jimmy Dickens had seen everything, but his reply shocked me.
“He leaned out the door, looked to the left, saw the fire and calmly said, 'Wake me up when it gets to your room.' He closed the door and went back to bed, seeming perturbed I had awakened him for such a trivial thing.
“I thought I was going to be a hero and guarantee my job for life. Neither happened. The fire was extinguished well before it got close to our rooms.
“The following day, it was back to business as usual, but I will never forget the day when I almost became a hero,” McVey wrote.
Of all the hats McVey has worn during his career, performing is still his favorite.
“I love being on stage with a live crowd, feeling their reaction,” he emphasized, adding he has performed to audiences of more than 30,000 people.
“Appalachian Dreamer” is available from Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle versions.
For more information or tickets for the Tamarack session, phone 615-714-3637 or email dickmcvey@comcast.net.