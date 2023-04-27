CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources has started mailing notices to people they say receive benefits from the state but who have been identified as “also having residency in another state.”
An announcement from the DHHR posted this week on its social media advises those who get a notification to respond if they are hoping to maintain benefits.
They can email DHHRPARIS@wv.gov
An online form is available at the DHHR website.
