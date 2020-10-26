The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources needs Adult Family Care homes that can provide a loving, caring environment for aged and disabled adults.
The Adult Care Family program provides for adults who need and desire the support, protection and security of family living. This offers them the opportunity to live within a family unit where they can function individually.
An Adult Family Care provider must be a responsible person at least 21 years of age who is financially independent prior to entering the program. The provider may receive payment for providing supervision and care for no more than three adults.
DHHR provides all the training, at no cost, to interested applicants. The provider's home must also receive approval for safety standards from DHHR before adults can be placed in their care.
For more information, contact your local DHHR or Adult Family Cafe home finding specialist: Karen Thompson, Mercer County, 1-304-425-8738, ext. 63918.