CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Child Support Enforcement (BCSE), has been ranked 11th in the nation for overall performance by the National Child Support Enforcement Association.
Rankings are based on five incentive measures used by the federal Office of Child Support Enforcement to determine each state’s yearly incentive payment. During the previous reporting year, West Virginia was ranked 26th out of the 54 U.S. states and territories.
“I am extremely pleased by the progress that has been made in the past year,” said Garrett Jacobs, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. “The Bureau has been focusing on improving collection rate for current support and payments on past due support. For many families, this support is a significant part of their budget to provide shelter, food, and amenities for their children.”
BCSE serves 80,000 children and families statewide by establishing paternity, child support, and enforcing support, and collected $171.6 million for West Virginia’s child support program in the 2022 federal fiscal year.
For more information on BCSE resources, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bcse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.