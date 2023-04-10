charleston, w.va. – As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of free community resources available to families.
Community resources include Family Support Centers, In-Home Family Education, Early Childhood Home Visiting Programs, Partners in Prevention and West Virginia 211.
DHHR also offers assistance programs that help with food and shelter costs, educational resources, and paying bills.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. Individuals interested in a career in the child welfare field are encouraged to visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
