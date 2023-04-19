charleston, w.va. – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), staffing increases have been accomplished through targeted recruitment, job fairs, and hiring incentives, with 29 employees having been hired since January.
This reported progress is part of the ongoing series of actions designed to make continued improvements to protective services in West Virginia.
Individuals who are interested in these positions may apply or attend a job fair being held around the state. For a full list of job fairs visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx or email DHHRJobs@wv.gov. Individuals currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s social work program may receive tuition assistance. Please email DHHREAP@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for more information.
