charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host three in-person interviewing events in February for Kanawha, Mercer, and Monongalia counties for positions within the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.
Events will interview for several positions, including Child Protective Service workers and Social Service Worker 3 (Youth Services), qualifying for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one year of employment.
The Mercer County event will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 200 Davis St., Princeton.
Additional available jobs featured at the Mercer County event are Adult Protective Service workers, Economic Service workers and Economic Service worker trainees.
Job seekers are encouraged to explore career opportunities promoting health and well-being by visiting the DHHR’s website. Open positions and events are updated weekly.
To register for an event, call 304-590-7966 for the Kanawha County and Monongalia County events, call 304-389-6058 for the Mercer County event, or email DHHRJobs@wv.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.