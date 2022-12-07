West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has made additional personnel announcements aimed at continuing a reorganization meant to improve communication and break down silos.
Jessica Hudson has been named chief operating officer of DHHR effective Jan. 9, 2023. She will oversee the offices of Administration, Finance, Human Resources and Management Information Services. The chief operating officer will be responsible for ensuring DHHR’s internal operations support programs and services.
“I am confident in Jessica’s vast experience as a health care leader,” said DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch in an announcement.
Also, Nicholas Stuchell has been named interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, effective immediately.
The vacancy is being filled because of the appointment of former Commissioner of the Bureau for Behavioral Health Christina Mullins as deputy secretary of mental health and substance use disorders. A job search will be conducted for a permanent replacement.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/07/dhhr-announces-additional-personnel-changes/
