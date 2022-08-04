The first Saturday devotions and daily Mass will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Catholic Church of Mary Immaculate near Williamsburg beginning at 10:30 a.m.
A covered dish picnic lunch will be held on the grounds following the Mass.
Built in 1902, the Church is observing its 120 anniversary serving the Irish and German Catholic populations of northern Greenbrier County and is the oldest Catholic church building in Greenbrier County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.