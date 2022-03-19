New River Gorge Regional Development Authority secured spending requests totaling $3.75 million in the $1.5 trillion spending bill approved by Congress, including community and economic development projects in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers counties.
“From aerospace and aviation training to outdoor textiles and trail development, as well as much-needed health care services, water and sewer improvements and housing repairs, the West Virginia congressional delegation responded to the region’s priorities,” said Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director.
The projects that received funding were:
lTrail Connectivity to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, $1.5 million: This proposed project develops two connector trails, Needleseye and Fayetteville Town Park, leading directly to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as well as develops the Northern Entrance to Needleseye Park in Oak Hill. The development of this network of outdoor recreation infrastructure projects serves as a crucial link among the trails in Fayetteville, the City of Oak Hill, Ace Adventures, the town of Minden, and the extensive trail systems in the National Park. Support came from Sen. Joe Manchin.
● Outdoor Industry Softline Prototyping Textiles Lab, $1.5 million. Funding will support the work of NRGRDA, the WV Hive, and WVU Institute of Technology. NRGRDA and its partner programs will utilize this funding to support the development the first ever southern WV-based Outdoor Industry Softline Textiles Prototyping lab, provide direct deployment of technical assistance dollars to businesses in both incubation and acceleration with a specific affinity for businesses pivoting from a post-coal economy. Support came from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
lSouthern WV Emerging Industry Accelerator. Funding for the project will allow NRGRDA, the WV Hive, and CRAN to grow and scale with new programming. Support came from Rep. Carol Miller.
lEqually important to acknowledge is a $300,000 award from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to New River Community and Technical College, via the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, for development of New River CTC’s emerging aviation maintenance program at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.