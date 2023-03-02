fayetteville, w.va. – Fayette County, with support from New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), is nearing completion of a new 10-year comprehensive plan for Fayette County and is seeking the community’s input for guiding future growth and development opportunities.
Houseal Lavigne Planning Associates of Chicago is leading the six-stage process with elected leaders, NRGRDA, a local outreach team and other community members and stakeholders.
Jenna Grayson, NRGRDA’s director of business, retention and expansion, said, “On February 17, Houseal Lavigne posted the draft comprehensive plan and Fayette County and NRGRDA started planning for multiple ways for citizens to share comments that are pivotal to the final 10-year strategic plan for the county. Local leaders and the community have made many valuable contributions in meetings, written comments and surveys we have conducted in the past year.”
Public open house events will be March 21 and 23 throughout the county to allow residents an opportunity to discuss the draft comprehensive plan, ask questions, and provide feedback.
Tuesday, March 21: Smithers Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Gateway Community Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers; and Ansted Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., at Midland Trail Community Center, 118 Church St., Ansted.
Thursday, March 23: Meadow Bridge Open House, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Valley United Methodist Church, 6198 Meadow Bridge Road, Danese; and Fayetteville Open House, 5 to 7 p.m., at Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville.
Elements of the Comprehensive Plan include land use, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and public services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.