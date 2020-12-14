Kwaine Brengettcy, 34, of Detroit was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Brengettcy previously pleaded guilty and admitted that on Feb. 28, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a residence in Beckley. As the officers entered, they observed Brengettcy jump up and flee to the back room. They later located 21 grams of methamphetamine inside his jacket pocket.
Brengettcy also had rented a hotel room nearby, which was searched by law enforcement. Inside, they discovered $10,576 in U.S. currency. Some of the bills in that sum of cash were marked as being used in previous controlled drug buys by law enforcement.
Brengettcy was interviewed and admitted to bringing methamphetamine from Detroit to Beckley, and that he had been selling methamphetamine in the area for at least four months prior to his arrest.