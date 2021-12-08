Details scant in "threats" at Monroe County school, but two students suspended

Two students in Monroe County were suspended from school last week after making “threatening statements,” and some people are wondering why it took school officials a week to bring the situation to the attention of the community and why state police were not notified.
According to Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile, the administration at Mountain View School became aware on Thursday, Dec. 2, of “threatening statements” made by two students the previous day.
Further details regarding the exact nature of the threats have not been released. However, the matter could be discussed at a Monroe County Board of Education meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Peterstown Middle School.
However, the item is not on the agenda posted to the Monroe County Schools website.
In a written statement to The Register-Herald Tuesday night, which was also posted to the Monroe County Schools Facebook page, Basile said the school PRO officer was immediately notified of the situation.
She added that she is unable to “discuss the current status of the students” but that “the students will not be in attendance at Mountain View School in the near future.”
“Situations of this nature are taken very serious, and as such the school system’s procedures of ensuring the safety of students and staff were implemented,” Basile said.
She closed her statement by saying, “I would like to thank our school administrators and PRO Officer for taking immediate action and protecting students and employees.”
Comments on a Facebook post on the Monroe County Schools page have been disabled but it has been shared dozens of times with many expressing a desire to home-school their children in the future.
Others have questioned why it took a week for information to be released about the threat to students at Mountain View School, which houses both elementary and middle school students.
West Virginia State Police Sgt. S.S. Keaton, who works at the state police headquarters in Union, said he still does not understand why state police were not notified about the threat, which occurred a day after a Michigan high school student killed four of his classmates.
“These things, as to the one in Michigan and in Columbine, are not to be taken lightly and I’ve still yet to get answers as to why we were not notified or informed of it,” Keaton said.
Keaton said he found out about the incident on Monday from a member of the community.
“My wife actually teaches at the school and I have a son at the school that were also not made aware that there was a threat at the school,” he said.
Keaton said he has reached out to school officials as well as members of the Monroe County Board of Education to find out why the state police were not notified about the threat.
In speaking with The Register-Herald on Tuesday, Keaton said he had yet to be made aware of exactly what happened or even when last week it took place.
“(The state police) was not informed by the school board or the superintendent or the principal or the PRO officer from the school that it was under investigation or that it even occurred,” he said. “It’s not typical and there have been some phone calls made where that has been addressed as to why we were not informed of the situation.”
Keaton said he found out from Monroe County Board of Education President Keith Wickline that expulsion hearings for the two students who made the threats will take place Monday.
Chief Deputy James Hylton, with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, told The Register-Herald Tuesday that incidents like this that occur at the schools are handled entirely by the PRO officer on staff at the schools.
“We don’t handle that,” Hylton said. “The PRO officers that are in the school will handle stuff and if they need our assistance, they will call us and if not, they take care of it within the school.”
Mountain View’s PRO officer is Philip Wickline, who also is employed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.