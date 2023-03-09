SANDSTONE, W.Va. — The work continued Thursday to remove the wreckage of 22 empty coal cars which derailed near Sandstone, W.Va., on Wednesday.
Operator CSX reported the first task was to remove the four locomotives from the train which also jumped the tracks. Cleanup crews hoped to have those out of the way by midday Thursday.
Crews have also removed the boulders on the tracks which caused the derailment in the early hours Wednesday morning.
Company officials said once the crumpled cars are removed, they’ll work in close coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to excavate rock and soil on the site which came into contact with diesel fuel spilled during the crash. Officials have deployed additional environmental measures to guard against more anticipated fuel leakage as the locomotives are removed.
The company noted two of the three crew members aboard the train remain hospitalized. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
