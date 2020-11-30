Deputies investigating suspect in fatal hit-and-run death of 2-year-old in McDowell County

WELCH — Police have identified a suspect in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old in McDowell County.
Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy said police are waiting on forensic evidence from the State Police lab.
The suspect has not been identified.
The toddler was struck on Thanksgiving Day and died Friday, with the incident occurring in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw.
A search began for a vehicle that had left the scene and was traveling toward Buchanan County, Va.
“We would like to thank the public for their assistance along with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office for their outstanding support,” Muncy said Monday morning.
No other information will be released at this time as this is still an active investigation, he said.
