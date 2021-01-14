Deputies investigating shooting near Princeton

PRINCETON – An investigation started early Thursday morning by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department after a shooting was reported in the Kirby Addition Road area.
At about 12:24 a.m. Thursday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the area of Kirby Addition Road and Strawberry Loop (Glenwood) to investigate reports of gunfire, according to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers.
Upon investigation, deputies found that a 30-year-old man had been shot twice while on foot in the mobile home park on Strawberry Loop, Sommers said. The male was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting, and at this time the shooter has not been identified.
Anyone with information can call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or the non-emergency number for Mercer County 911.
Tips can also be emailed to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers (ssommers@wvmcs.org) or Detective M.T. Hatfield (m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org).
Detective M.T. Hatfield is the lead investigator.