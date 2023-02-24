charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is working with state and local agencies to investigate large amounts of dust across multiple counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.
The WVDEP received reports late Thursday night about the dust and mobilized inspectors to the area to collect samples and identify potential sources. No obvious sources have been identified.
No shelter in place advisories have been issued for the area.
"We have staff on site who are coordinating with our state and local partners to identify the material and any potential causes," said Laura Crowder, WVDEP Division of Air Quality director.
The WVDEP is working with the Berkeley County Office of Emergency Services and the state Department of Agriculture to collect additional samples and have them analyzed.
Samples will also be taken to the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey in Morgantown to determine if the cause of the dust is related to recent dust storms in the Midwest.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the situation.
