DEP grant boosts Meadow River Rail Trail project

A grant recently awarded by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will pay for planning, design and, possibly, construction work toward the extension of the Meadow River Rail Trail into Rainelle.
The $1.85 million grant came from the DEP’s Abandoned Mines and Land Division in response to an application written on behalf of Greenbrier County by Matt Ford, the trail’s project coordinator.
Ford’s company, Greenbrier Environmental Group, will use the grant funding to push the project forward.
Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose said funding is now in place to finish most of the restoration of the Greenbrier portion of the trail. Repairs of flood-damaged sections along the primary 15.7 miles of trail are continuing, as weather permits.
Another necessity to complete the trail is replacement of a bridge in Fayette County that collapsed into the Meadow River during the flood of 2016. Bidding on that project may occur in the near future, according to Ford.
Creation of the hiking, biking and horseback riding trail is a joint project undertaken by Fayette and Greenbrier counties. Rose said the Meadow River Rail Trail also figures into a regional effort to create a trail system that will seamlessly connect Beckley to Richwood, bringing economic development opportunities in its wake.
“It’s going to be a good thing for the Meadow River Valley and Fayette County,” Rose said.
The last piece of the trail puzzle in Greenbrier County is the conversion of one final 6.4-mile section of old railway bed into a proper trail, funds for which are included in the DEP’s recent grant. Once complete, that segment will extend the existing trail into Rainelle, fueling hopes of a trailhead and associated businesses in the little town.
Ford put forward an appeal on social media this week for letters from community members, organizations and businesses to demonstrate local support for the project, as additional grant applications are likely to be filed.
Letters, with a notation of whether the writer lives in Fayette, Greenbrier or neither, may be emailed to meadowriverrailtrail@gmail.com or mailed to Meadow River Rail Trail, c/o Greenbrier Environmental Group, 292 Oak Carriage Drive, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
