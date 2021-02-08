The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has canceled three events set for spring and summer 2021 because of concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the second consecutive year, the Make It Shine Earth Day Celebration, West Virginia Youth Environmental Day and state Junior Conservation Camp will not take place. All three events were canceled last year because of Covid restrictions.
Sponsored by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), the Earth Day Celebration is typically conducted in late April on the outdoor plaza at the Clay Center in Charleston. It annually attracts hundreds of grade-school-age students for hands-on environmental education, conducted mostly by WVDEP staff.
Youth Environmental Day, sponsored by the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program, had been set for May 15 at North Bend State Park in Ritchie County. During the event, young West Virginians are recognized for the outstanding projects they have completed throughout the year that benefit the state’s environment and their communities.
Youth Day, which has been in existence since 1964, brings together hundreds of 4-H club and Scout troop members, school groups and their families. Youth projects will still be judged and winners recognized this spring, said Annette Hoskins, director of YEP. More than $15,000 in cash awards is annually presented to the winners.
Junior Conversation Camp, also sponsored by the YEP, was scheduled for June 21-25 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley. The overnight camp, which originated in 1981, normally attracts close to 200 young West Virginians, ages 11-14, from throughout the state.