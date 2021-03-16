Spring has sprung. That means it’s time for Denim for A Difference for the United Way of Southern West Virginia.
During the week of March 29 through April 2 businesses, schools and other organizations allow their employees to wear denim to work in support of United Way.
A $5 donation allows you to wear jeans for one day, $10 gives you three days of comfort or for just $15 you can wear jeans to work all week.
“This is such an easy and cooperative way to support United Way,” says Executive Director Trena Dacal. “United Way fights for every person in every community of southern West Virginia. Every dollar raised during our Denim for A Difference week truly does make a difference. With your help, we can support local food and baby pantries, help struggling families find shelter and clothing, put shoes on children’s feet through our Equal Footing Shoe Program, provide resources 24/7 through our 2-1-1 Hotline, and offer support to partner agencies in our seven-county coverage area.”
Denim for A Difference is a traditional favorite in our community. Take a week to dress down in support of a great cause. Look for the Denim for A Difference badges being worn by participants in local businesses, schools and organizations in support of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. Every single person involved truly makes a difference.
Sponsors are The Register-Herald and Southern Communications.
For more information or to register your business, school, or organization, call 304-253-2111.