The Fall Denim for a Difference fundraising project for the United Way of Southern West Virginia will be held the week of Oct. 25th - 29.
All businesses are encouraged to team up with the United Way and allow their employees to wear denim to work for the donation of $5 per day, $10 for three days, or $15 for the entire week.
All participating businesses will receive information regarding Denim for a Difference Days and badges for each participating employee who would like to wear one.
For more information, call 304-253-2111 or lcuthbert@unitedwayswv.org