CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Demolition of the Bluestone Travel Plaza is underway, marking another step in a major renovation project.
Following demolition, the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas will be built from the ground up into new facilities.
In a press release to all state media that included multiple photos of the demolition in progress, Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said, “On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am very excited to announce that demolition is underway."
Gov. Justice announced the project in November 2022. Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, was awarded the contract for $123 million.
Demolition on the Beckley Travel Plaza is expected to begin next week.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, a picnic area, and pet relief areas.
The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
The hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers.
The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.