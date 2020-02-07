Democrats: Intermediate court would serve corporations, not the people

Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, attempted to amend a bill establishing an intermediate court of appeals in West Virginia so that it could also hear appeals of criminal cases, child abuse and neglect cases, juvenile proceedings, orders of commitment, and decisions by the Public Service Commission. In an interview, Ihlenfeld said, “This bill will be good for corporations. It will be good for large law firms. It will be good for lawyers who bill by the hour. It won’t be good for individual litigants in civil matters because they can’t afford protracted litigation.”