Democrats increase numbers as candidate filings close

In the final week of candidate filings in West Virginia for the 2022 election, last minute filings seemed to be a theme locally among many Democrats seeking state office.
In The Register-Herald’s primary market (Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming and Summers counties), the number of Democrats seeking office in the West Virginia House of Delegates jumped from three to 13 last week.
Even with those improvements, however, Democratic candidates will be met by a number of Republican challengers, most of whom are incumbents. And some GOP candidates did not draw any opposition whatsoever – either in their own primaries for May or from a Democrat for the general election in the fall.
Statewide, 150 Republican candidates filed for the House of Delegates and 33 Republican candidates filed for State Senate – both modern records for the state Republican Party, according to Party Chairman Chairman Mark Harris.
"The surge in candidates is the latest sign the West Virginia Republican Party's conservative message is resonating across the Mountain State from Wheeling to Williamson and Huntington to Charles Town,” Harris wrote in a press release.
The Democrats are badly outnumbered statewide, countering with 12 Senate candidates and 82 candidates for the House this election cycle.
Roughly half of the Democrats seeking office in the newspaper’s primary market are congregated in two House races, District 44 and 45, where the incumbents are no longer seeking reelection.
In District 44, whose borders surround Beckley, incumbent Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, has opted to run against Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, in the Senate District 9 race instead or pursuing his current seat.
Bates has served as a House delegate representing Beckley since 2013, though until last year he did so as a Democrat.
Then in District 45, incumbent Republican Del. Kayla Kessinger, who had risen to be an assistant majority leader, announced Saturday, the final candidate filing day, that she would not be seeking reelection.
“It's really with a heavy heart that I'm announcing today that I will not be seeking reelection to the West Virginia House of Delegates,” said Kessinger in her video message posted to her House of Delegates Facebook page.
“. . . I genuinely believe and I'm confident in the fact that this is the end of this season in my life. And while I have adored representing you for the last eight years. I know that these seats are not meant to be held by the same person forever.”
Kessinger was first elected to the House in 2014.
“It's crazy to even think that it's been eight years that I've been there,” she said. “But it is genuinely been the honor of a lifetime representing the most incredible people in West Virginia. And so, thank you so much for your support over the years. And I will never be able to thank you enough for affording me the opportunity to really fulfill this dream that I've had.”
She went on to say that when she ran in 2014, she promised she would not be a career politician and she intended to keep that promise.
“I think that it's time for some fresh ideas, fresh perspective in the House of Delegates,” Kessinger said.
House District 45 is a new district created at the end of 2021 during required redistricting. It includes a lower section of Fayette County as well as the northeastern portion of Raleigh County, stretching north from Interstate 64.
Those vying to fill Kessinger's seat include three Democrats; Joseph Golden of Stanaford, Christian Martine of Beaver and Kevin Walker of Mount Hope; as well as Republicans Eric Brooks of Mount Hope and former Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick of Beaver.
House District 44 saw significant changes during the final week of candidate filings.
Those filings include three Democrats, Russel “Rusty” Wooton, Tony Martin and Xavier Oglesby, and Republicans Ann Worley and Tom Moseley.
Up until three days before the filing period closed on midnight Saturday, Moseley was the only candidate who had filed for the Beckley House district.
The only other House race in Raleigh County which will see competition is District 43 which is in the northwestern corner of Raleigh County, stretching from Dorothy in the northern part of the county to Glen Daniel. It also juts out into Wyoming County to include Oceana and Glen Rogers.
The incumbent in the race, Republican Christopher Toney of Beckley, is seeking reelection for a seat he has held since being elected in 2018.
His challengers include Republican Kase Poling and Democrat JoAnna Vance who are also both from Beckley.
Vance was among the Democrats who filed late last week
The final two Raleigh County House races for District 41 and District 42 are only being sought by their Republican incumbents.
In District 41, Del. Jordan Maynor, who was appointed to the House in August following the resignation of Jeffrey Pack, is seeking reelection without opposition.
District 41 extends to parts of Raleigh County south of Interstate 64. It will also stretch north to include northern and southwestern portions of Summers County as well as northern portions of Mercer County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Brandon Steele is also running unchallenged for District 42, which includes the southern part of Raleigh County.
All but one of the West Virginia Legislative races in Greenbrier County have at least one Democratic candidate.
In the House, the majority of the county is divided between the newly formed districts 46 and 47.
For House District 46, which makes up the eastern side of U.S. 219 and the southern portion of Pocahontas County, the candidates include incumbent Republican Del. Mike Honaker of Lewisburg, Republican Karen McCoy of Hillsboro and Democrat Joe Holt of Lewisburg.
Honaker was sworn into office in January following the resignation of Del. Barry Bruce, who was elected in 2020.
On the western side of U.S. 219 in Greenbrier County, which is House District 47, incumbent Republican Del. Todd Longanacre of Alderson is set to face Democrat Heather Hill of Lewisburg, who filed her candidacy on Wednesday.
Longanacre was elected to the House in 2020.
The remaining portion of Greenbrier County is in House District 48, which includes the northwestern tip of Greenbrier County, the eastern tip of Nicholas County and all of Webster County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Caleb Hanna of Fenwick is the only candidate who has filed. Hanna has served in the House since 2018.
On the Senate side in Greenbrier County, incumbent Democrat Sen. Stephen Baldwin is seeking reelection for District 10, which encompasses the entirety of Nicholas, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties as well as the majority of Fayette County.
Baldwin has served in the Senate since his appointment in 2017, after having been elected to the House of Delegates in 2016.
Three Republicans have also filed to run for Senate District 10: Vincent Deeds of Renick, Thomas Perkins of Frankford and Mike Steadham of Summersville.
Another House race which recently drew the interest of Democrats is House District 35, where incumbent Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, has chosen not to seek re;ection, but to run instead for Wyoming County Circuit Clerk.
Paynter was elected to the House in 2016.
Democrats Dewey Houck of Maben and Mark “Bucky” Blackwell of Mullens filed late last week for District 35, which encompassed the majority of Wyoming County.
Republican Adam Vance of Brenton has also filed for this seat.
The House District encompassing Fayetteville saw an increase in candidates last week.
The Democrats vying for this seat, which is located in House District 51, include Gabe Pena of Fayetteville and Robyn Kincaid Welch of Victor, who filed on Friday and Saturday respectively.
The Republican candidates for this district will include incumbent Del. Tom Fast of Fayetteville and Dan Hill of Glen Ferris.
Fast was first elected to the House in 2014.
Until this year, Fast was part of a multi-member district that included all of Fayette County as well as small portions of Clay, Nicholas and Raleigh counties and was also represented by Kessinger and Del. Austin Haynes, who are all Republicans.
Haynes’s new district in Fayette County is House Distinct 50.
District 50 includes a slice in the middle of Fayette County as well as a portion of the county on its western border.
Haynes is the only candidate who has filed to run for this district. He was first elected to the House in 2020.
The final House district in the newspaper’s coverage area is House District 40, which encompasses all of Monroe County and the southeastern portion of Summers County.
Incumbent Republican Del. Roy Cooper, who has served in the House since 2012, is the sole candidate who has filed to run for this seat.
The Primary Election will take place on May 10.