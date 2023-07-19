Democrats in the House of Delegates say they want a special session to address some of the state’s biggest challenges: staffing and safety problems in the corrections system, the longstanding foster care crisis and funding gaps for higher education.
The House Democrats sent a letter this week to Gov. Jim Justice to ask for those issues to be a priority in a possible August special session. They said the Legislature should make meaningful use of the $1.8 billion fiscal surplus announced at the start of this month — although only a portion of that money remains.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/19/democrats-in-house-want-special-session-on-jails-foster-care-and-higher-education-funding/
