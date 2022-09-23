For the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia Democrats will gather in Charleston for their annual Roosevelt Kennedy Dinner on Sept. 30 at the Charleston Marriott beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker for this year's event will be Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt.
Hiatt helped lead the effort to defeat a ballot measure that would have ended reproductive freedom in Kansas. The amendment's defeat sent shock waves around the country.
West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin said, “We're lucky to have Chairwoman Hiatt as our speaker. She has first-hand experience in successfully defeating this unwelcome and unwarranted assault on personal freedom.”
In addition to Chairwoman Hiatt, Congressman Jamie Raskin, who was the lead impeachment manager for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, will deliver a video address.
Raskin is also one of seven members appointed to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Entertainment this year will be headlined by singer-songwriter and Charleston native Sierra Ferrell, who was selected as the Emerging Act of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Association's Honors & Awards celebration.
Chairman Pushkin said, “Sierra is a dear friend and I could not be prouder of her accomplishments. We are grateful for her willingness to come back home for the Roosevelt Kennedy dinner."
West Virginia native John Ellison will also be performing at the event.
A member of the WV Music Hall of Fame, Ellison will be joining local favorites, The Carpenter Ants.
Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets at secure.actblue.com/donate/wvdprk22. For more information contact Mike Pushkin at 304-989-6856.
