The Greenbrier County Democratic Women presented a gift basket to Louvonne Arbuckle as a token of thanks for her 18 years of service as Greenbrier County circuit clerk. Arbuckle served 15 years as deputy clerk to Ron Miller before being elected to her position. She lost her run for reelectiojn in the November general election. Jeanette Chambers, club president, said in a press release, “Her experience and integrity served the community well and we wish her the best.” On hand to recognize Arbuckle’s service were, at left, her daughter, Kerri Arbuckle, and, at right, Kathy Martin.

