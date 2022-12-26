The Greenbrier County Democratic Women presented a gift basket to Louvonne Arbuckle as a token of thanks for her 18 years of service as Greenbrier County circuit clerk. Arbuckle served 15 years as deputy clerk to Ron Miller before being elected to her position. She lost her run for reelectiojn in the November general election. Jeanette Chambers, club president, said in a press release, “Her experience and integrity served the community well and we wish her the best.” On hand to recognize Arbuckle’s service were, at left, her daughter, Kerri Arbuckle, and, at right, Kathy Martin.
editor's pick
Democratic Women salute Louvonne Arbuckle
Tags
Trending Video
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Judah Price wins Kennedy Award
- Lawyer, formerly of Beckley, killed by client in murder-suicide
- Raleigh sheriff hires two new deputies
- Fallen Heroes notebook: Woodrow's Johnson off to strong start (With Gallery)
- Woodrow Wilson wins Fallen Heroes Tournament (With Gallery)
- Tickety Boo closes Beckley storefront
- Price in rarified air as Warner winner
- Sopher closing 80-year-old business
- Jones making people take notice
- Super Dukes will not skimp on portions, quality
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.