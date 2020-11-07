Twenty years ago in West Virginia, the saying goes, a Republican could not get elected.
To get a shot at winning, a candidate had to be a Democrat — possibly evidence of a lingering generational loyalty carried down from the Great Depression in Appalachia and the early days of the labor movement in the southern coalfields, when Democrats had supported the rights of coal miners to unionize.
In 2020, more Raleigh County residents were registered red than blue — a first in the state for about 90 years. On Tuesday, an undeniable red wave washed away most traces of blue in the state Legislature and even in local and county elections.
Democratic legislator Del. Margaret Staggers of District 32 was not reelected and Bill Laird of District 10 could not get elected to a Senate seat he held from 2008 to 2016. In Raleigh County, longtime Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, a Democrat, was ousted by first-time Republican candidate Ben Hatfield, who had once worked for her.
Despite the victory of former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris over incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the 2020 presidential race, Democrats did not see the landslide victories they were hoping for in U.S. Congress.
The same was true in state legislatures across the country, particularly in West Virginia. West Virginians had given Trump his largest share of votes in any state in 2016 at 68.5 percent. In 2020, his margin fell only slightly to 68.2 percent, according to unofficial election results.
Del. Mick Bates of Beckley, meanwhile, is an anomaly in the red state of West Virginia — a Democrat whom voters decided to send back to Charleston. Bates ran against first-time candidate Tyler Trump, his Republican challenger.
Bates believes a national narrative promoted the idea that all Democrats are like those in states like New York and California, which face vastly different issues than West Virginia.
"They nationalize these races where it's all about Nancy Pelosi and AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and defund the police and riots," he said. "Just drive down the Turnpike and see the signs, but those are the campaigns that are being run.
"It's kind of hard to get people to focus and to get past that. I'm just lucky enough that people have got to know me and know that's now who I am."
The narrative trickled down to the states but failed to take hold in his own race for a few reasons.
"People came out in large numbers and supported the president and went down the ballot and supported those people in his party and not those who were Democrats," Bates said on Thursday, adding that "the Trump train" was largely responsible for the slew of Republicans who ran successful local and state elections.
"It appears that a number of people who didn't vote in the last election in 2016 voted in 2020 and voted in a strong way for President Trump and (U.S. Republican Sen.) Shelley Moore Capito and (Gov.) Jim Justice, and it just kept coming.
"If it was a generic race, the Republican candidate, for the most part, stopped with a 50-point lead," he said. "Trump won Raleigh County by 50 points, and Justice's numbers weren't that much different.
"Shelley Moore Capito, she's the most popular politician in West Virginia, and Justice is on the TV three days a week.
"By the time they get down to the bottom of the ballot, they're in the habit of going 'R, R, R, R, R,' and they get to my race, and they say, 'Mick Bates, I know him. He's not an evil person. He's not a Washington liberal.'
"The reason I was able to survive is that people know me pretty well and know what I am and what I'm not and what I stand for," Bates said on Thursday. "It got past the 'D' beside my name.
"They don't buy the narrative that is being sold, which is 'All Democrats are evil people.'"
***
A native Australian, Bates owns Bodyworks, a network of health, fitness and rehabilitation centers. A longtime member of the Beckley-Raleigh Count Chamber of Commerce, he became a U.S. citizen in 2006. In 2007, he switched his party affiliation to "Democrat" because in 2007, the red wave was building but had not yet broken.
"Back then, you couldn't vote in a municipal election. They were closed primaries; if you weren't registered (as one party or the other) you couldn't vote in a city election," Bates recalled.
In 2008, Del. Ron Thompson, a fellow Democrat, was removed from office. Bates became involved in the Democratic Executive Committee. When the red wave broke in the state, Bates opted not to switch party affiliation.
"I had Republican friends and Democratic friends," he said. "I didn't get into this tribalism.
"I'm not doing this for me," he said, "but it would be a whole lot easier if I had an 'R' after my name."
When Bates goes to Charleston, just one fellow Democrat from southern West Virginia will go with him, he noted.
"There's myself and (Del. Ed) Evans in McDowell County, and his race was pretty close, a lot closer than it needs to be," said Bates. "He's about as genuine good a guy, a national science teacher of the year, taught every kid in McDowell County.
"He was beloved."
Evans, a Democrat, defeated Wesley Payne, a Republican, in the District 26 race.
Bates believes Democrats were able to survive in districts that gave them the opportunity to live and do business among voters from their districts.
First-time candidate Xavier Oglesby, a Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Del. Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) in the House District 29 race, had reported in October that the districts drawn in 2011 had prevented residents of some Beckley neighborhoods, including his own, from voting for local candidates whom they knew.
Oglesby, an African-American man, said people in his own Ward 5 neighborhood could not vote for him. He had to appeal to rural white voters he had never met, and most were solidly Republican.
Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee Chair Paul Flanagan on Monday had also flagged the 2011 districts as a critical factor in some state delegate races in his county.
Bates pointed out that the district lines that were established in 2011, by federal law, possibly gave him a slight boost in 2020. The City of Beckley fell nearly entirely in his district.
Although Beckley is, overall, a Republican city, Ward 5 supported Hillary Clinton in 2016. Those Democratic voters fell in his district.
More importantly, because Bates lives and does business in Beckley, many voters from his district knew him personally, he said.
In other races, Democratic candidates may have been at a disadvantage. The national narrative against Democrats was strong, and they had to appeal to voters who had never met them.
State lawmakers are required to establish districts for national and state races every 10 years, following the U.S. Census.
Currently, the state has 17 state Senate districts and 67 House districts, with each state Senate district electing two state senators and some House districts electing multiple delegates.
State Senate districts must be "compact, contiguous, and bounded by county lines where doing so is not otherwise unlawful," under state code. There are no such requirements in place for federal or state delegate districts, leading some lawmakers to say the 2011 redistricting was actually "gerrymandering," or a division that aimed to favor certain candidates over others in given districts.
"Redistricting was the last straw, for me," Bates said of the 2010 redistricting. "They cut Raleigh County into pieces, and you've got people voting for people who aren't even from here.
"Raleigh County people can't vote for Raleigh County people," said Bates. "I committed myself back in 2014 to see it through redistricting, and here we are."
The Redistricting Office of the West Virginia Legislature, a Joint Committee, will begin to redraw districting lines for national and state electoral races by July. Redistricting is required every 10 years, in the year after the Decennial Census.
U.S. Census Bureau will release the count of state residents to West Virginia officials by April 1, 2021, so lawmakers can begin drawing new districts. Gov. Justice, who is a Republican, has veto power in the matter.
Republicans, as the majority, will have a strong influence over the new districts, noted Bates.
However, there will be a need for southern delegates and senators to ignore party affiliation and to work together for the good of southern West Virginia, he added.
Bates said the southern counties will lose state delegates, along with a national Congressional seat, because of a loss of population over the last 10 years. Southern delegates must think more like a team in order to bring prosperity to the southern counties.
"There will be less delegates from the south and more will come from the Panhandle," he said. "We've lost 70,000 people in Charleston, so the balance of power is shifting away from our area to other places, and with that comes influence.
"We need to send the right people down there (to Charleston) to see that we get what we need."
•••
Realistically, Bates said, Democratic delegates will have little influence in the Legislature. They will need 27 Republicans to side with a Democratic lawmaker in order to get an amendment passed. Nor do they have the numbers to object to the suspension of rules, which requires a two-thirds vote.
"I'm not just the minority. I'm the min-or-i-ty," he said, emphasizing the word. "So I'm not going to have a lot of influence over what agenda is put forth.
"I need to work with my colleagues," he said. "I've got a good relationship with my Republican colleagues.
"I work well with others," he added. "I play nice. If they're doing something that's not well, I call them out."
Bates said that while Democrats will not set the agenda in Charleston, a number of Republican lawmakers are not "hardcore conservatives" but are moderates who are likely to cooperate with Democratic lawmakers.
"Leadership sets the agenda, but 80 percent of the time, the stuff we deal with is mechanics of running," he said. "There's 20 percent of issues that cause some debate, and every year, there's two or three really hot issues where there's fundamental differences of opinion on what we are able to do.
"In my six years, we've been able to win some of those and lose some of those."
In the next legislative sessions, Bates said lawmakers must focus on Covid recovery.
"It's two days after election, and the virus hasn't gone away," he said. "It didn't just disappear.
"Businesses are closing down all over the place, people are out of work, businesses are functioning at 80 percent capacity," he said. "It would be challenging under any circumstances.
"It's going to be a difficult year, but we shall overcome."
Bates said legislators should also "put a brake or check on the governor's broad use of executive powers and to dictate what we can and cannot do, as private citizens."
"We also need to compel him to involve the Legislature on this money he's sitting on," Bates said, referring to about $1.24 billion in federal CARES Act funding that the Justice administration has not yet spent. "That's well overdue."
In late July, Justice shared his spending budget for those monies.
Despite the challenges facing the state, Bates thanked voters for re-electing him.
"Outside the gift of my family, it's still an incredible honor, no matter how bad it is, to get to do what I do, and that's to work for and represent the people that live in this town, all my friends and neighbors," Bates said. "I don't want this to come across as complaining, in any way.
"I signed up for this, and I'll do whatever I can, to do it to the best I can."