charleston w.va. – Delta Cooling Towers, a company that offers precision climate control solutions, including cooling towers and HVAC equipment, will invest $6.7 million and create 30 new jobs over five years and retain 26 jobs in Barbour County.
Delta’s towers are the only large packaged cooling towers in the industry that have a one-piece shell, according to a press release. There are no seams, panels, rivets, or hundreds of fasteners to potentially fail or compromise the performance or integrity of the product.
“We moved our manufacturing operations to Philippi, West Virginia, in 2002 and have consistently grown by producing excellent products with real advantages that save customers energy, increase reliability and reduce downtime,” CEO of Delta John Flaherty said in the release. “We now are embarking on a second new facility with state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate a series of new innovative evaporative cooling equipment. The quality of the workforce in WV and the business friendly environment were major drivers on the decision to expand in West Virginia.”
As a corporation, Delta prides itself on keeping a finger on the pulse of the newest innovations in industrial cooling towers that offer customers safety, efficiency, and durability. Its product portfolio offers cooling towers for any and all situations. These critical elements have propelled Delta Cooling Towers to become the technology leader among evaporative cooling tower companies.
