Residents living in Delegate District 42 will have new representation in the West Virginia House when the gavel strikes on Jan. 13, signaling opening day of the 2021 legislative session.
Republicans Barry Bruce of Lewisburg and Todd Longanacre of Caldwell will take the seats currently occupied by Democrats Jeff Campbell and Cindy Lavender-Bowe, both of Lewisburg, and represent the district that encompasses all but one precinct in Greenbrier and small portions of Monroe and Summers counties.
Bruce and Longanacre will be part of a veto-proof GOP supermajority spanning both houses of the Legislature, something Republicans haven’t enjoyed in nearly a century, according to Longanacre.
In recent telephone interviews with The Register-Herald, both of District 42’s delegates-elect expressed an eagerness to begin the work in the Legislature and lay the groundwork necessary to bring jobs to their Greenbrier Valley constituents.
Barry Bruce
An attorney and businessman, Bruce said he’s already doing his homework, preparing for the opportunities ahead in Charleston.
“In my first term, I’m looking forward to getting the lay of the land,” Bruce said. “I’m very, very excited about the leadership we have in the House of Delegates.”
Bruce outlined his game plan for the upcoming legislative session, which will get underway in earnest on Feb. 10, a month after the ceremonial opening day.
“I want to get more infrastructure into our area — complete infrastructure, including broadband,” he said, pointing out that without adequate infrastructure, industries will be unlikely to bring jobs to the region.
Bruce said he also would target certain potential employers and identify their needs, then encourage local trade schools to train the workers to match the jobs that would be on the horizon.
“Of course, we need to get the funding in place to make that happen,” he said.
“I also want to review the state’s tax structure and find ways to take the burden off our taxpayers, and to examine what’s going on in our classrooms,” Bruce said.
Todd Longanacre
A U.S. Army retiree and JROTC instructor, Longanacre said he relishes the task ahead.
“I’m going in with the mindset of a supermajority,” he said. “We can set the conditions for economic growth in this state. We need to entice business and industry here.”
Longanacre said plenty of companies are seeking business-friendly states in which to expand their operations. But he said West Virginia has not risen to the occasion, due to past policies that discouraged, rather than encouraged, new enterprises.
“We can no longer demonize businesses,” he said, noting that the outmigration of the state’s job-hungry young people has been an issue since his own youth.
“We grew up watching people we graduated with going to North Carolina or Chicago, looking for work,” the 54-year-old Ronceverte native said. “We need to turn that around so our high school graduates can stay here and raise their families.”
Like Bruce, Longanacre wants to have an impact on the tax structure, saying he believes Republican Gov. Jim Justice “has sent signals” to legislators by indicating an openness to eliminating the state income tax.
“I would like to see that,” Longanacre said. “We can make real positive change and let people keep their income.”
When he gets to the Legislature, Longanacre said, “I’m going to vote my values and the values of the people that sent me here.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com