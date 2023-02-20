Delegates are advancing legislation to require work training for most recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in West Virginia.
House Bill 3484 has a range of exceptions, including for parents caring for small children, but generally it would make the Employment and Training program mandatory rather than an option for SNAP recipients. Recipients already working or in school would be among the exceptions. The policy would apply to recipients over 17 and under age 60.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/02/20/delegates-advance-bill-requiring-job-training-for-most-snap-recipients/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.