Brookfield Renewable U.S. on Thursday announced in a press release a warning to drivers in the region to expect possible delays on Paint Creek, Middle Patch and Armstrong Creek roads in Fayette and southern Kanawha counties in the coming weeks as the power transmission line and right of way receive upgrades.
The project is necessary to upgrade the power transmission line and right of way access roads. This will increase reliability and maintain proper safety clearance of the transmission line.
The projects and impacts are outlined as follows:
• Paint Creek Road and Middle Patch Road, Gallagher: The project was scheduled to begin on April 3 and continue for an estimated two months.
• Armstrong Creek Road, Kimberly: The project is scheduled to begin on May 22 and continue for an estimated seven months.
