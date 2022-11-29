Delegate Moore Capito, the next generation of a West Virginia political dynasty, says he’s running for governor.
“I’m running because I have skin in the game like so many West Virginians,” said Capito, who described spending his life in West Virginia and raising children in the state. “We’re going to pass the torch to a new generation.”
Capito, a Republican, made the announcement during an in-studio appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a statement indicating he is strongly considering a run for governor — but he hasn’t made a final decision.
Moore Capito is the son of current U.S. Sen, Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and grandson of three-time Gov. Arch Moore, also a Republican.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/11/29/moore-capito-whose-name-likely-rings-a-bell-says-hes-running-for-west-virginia-governor/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.