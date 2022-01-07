Decorating contest winners

Submitted photoFirst place winners in the Festive Doorway and Porch competition were Donna and Rick Simms.

Festive lights were everywhere in Alderson, celebrating the Christmas season.

“Driving under the lights” on the Alderson Memorial Bridge over the Greenbrier River is a holiday tradition begun in the early 1950s when the bridge was open to regular traffic.

Now, it is only on specified days for a donation to a non-profit organization but a beautiful experience just the same.

In recent years, there have been even more lights to enjoy – from Alumni Park and the Historic Business District on the Monroe County side of town, to businesses and homes throughout Alderson.

To honor the creativity, generosity, and significant effort of residents and businesses displaying the Christmas spirit, Alderson Main Street established a Christmas Decoration Contest in 2016.

This year, Alderson Main Street recognizes the following winners.

Residential

Old Fashioned Christmas:

1st place: Brandon & Amy Catron

Honorable Mention: Susan & Darrell Hale; Joyce Mott & Phil Mershon;

Trudy Halstead

 

Nativity Scene:

1st place: Becky Wilson

Honorable Mention: Charlie & Betty Mulkey

 

Children’s Fantasy:

1st place: Chase & Samantha Reed

Honorable Mention: Holly & Chuckie Gore; Bobby & Judy Hoover; Shawn & Debbie Dickens

 

Spirit of Christmas:

1st place: Jeremy Rickard & Stephanie Morgan

Honorable Mention: Karen Lobban; LisaMarie Cropper; Greg Eary

Festive Doorway and Porch:

1st place: Donna & Rick Sims

Honorable Mention: Jamie Brady & Jessica Wykle

 

Magical Christmas:

1st place: Rick Honaker

Honorable Mention: Harley & Michelle Adkins

 

Businesses

Large business:

1st place: Riverview Motel & Café

Honorable Mention: Wigglesworth Building, Railroad Ave; Bill Canterbury, corner Railroad Ave & South Monroe St

 

Small business:

1st place: Alderson Artisans Gallery

Honorable Mention: Alderson’s Store

Alderson Main Street thanks the judges for their hard work in deciding on winners. It was a hard decision to make.

 

