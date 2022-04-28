Due to the increased demand for nurses, the West Virginia University School of Nursing has extended the nursing application deadline for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for both the Beckley Campus and the Keyser Campus.
Individuals interested in becoming a nurse may submit their applications now through July 1.
“At Beckley and Keyser, students can benefit from small class sizes and one-on-one learning experiences,” said Hillary Parcell, Beckley Campus chairperson. “We encourage interested candidates to submit their applications now to take advantage of the extended deadline.”
WVU School of Nursing graduates are well prepared to serve as registered nurses (RNs) in state or beyond. Through academic and clinical experiences, students will focus on the five core competencies that provide the framework for the BSN curriculum: critical thinking, nursing interventions, professional role, caring and communication.