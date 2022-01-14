Davisson Brothers Band to hit Tractor Bar stage

Fresh from putting the finishing touches on a new record, the Davisson Brothers Band will appear at one of its favorite concert stages, the Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo, today, Saturday, Jan. 15.
Show time at the Tractor Bar, located at 546 Wilderness Highway, Mount Nebo, is 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets for the semi-acoustic show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
In addition to the band’s popular hits, attendees could possibly hear a couple of new tunes from the forthcoming third record, which Chris Davisson says was completed from the band members’ end on Wednesday and will now be forwarded to producer David Ferguson and co-producer Brent Cobb to work their magic with a goal of an early- to mid-2022 release. “Maybe as soon as April,” says Chris Davisson, the band’s lead and rhythm guitarist and one of the songwriters.
The Davisson Brothers Band, which originated in the Harrison County area, also features vocalist, rhythm guitarist and songwriter Donnie Davisson, Chris’s brother, longtime drummer Aaron Regester and bassist Gerrod Bee. While they’ve made numerous inroads in the music industry over the years — branching out to the Nashville area, undertaking successful forays into Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, and becoming staples on the festival circuit — the band also likes to maintain close ties to its Mountain State heritage. Hitting the stage at the Tractor Bar today allows band members an avenue to continue carrying out that mission.
“We go way back with that venue and the owner, Steve Brown,” said Chris Davisson, who said he appreciated the support of Brown and many others as the band was in its infancy. “We call it our home when in southern West Virginia.”
Today’s show will be plugged-in but stripped down at the same time. “It will not be the big production, the big sound (of more normal shows),” said Davisson. “It will be more intimate, more of a one-on-one experience for the fans.”
The concert in Nicholas County will come on the heels of the band entering an agreement with Anthem Entertainment and country music star singer and songwriter Chris Janson’s Old Tom Music Publishing. The new artist development and co-publishing venture was initially reported by musicrow.com.
The Davissons have a long history with Janson. “We’ve been friends with him for many, many years,” said Chris Davisson. The new partnership is a “win-win for everybody.”
Band members, like other artists, have used the past months during the Covid-19 pandemic to take a breath, pay more attention to home life and ... write songs. Since the Davisson Brothers Band normally tours nearly every week of the year, Chris said staying closer to the home base with more frequency involved an adjustment period.
“The initial hit was devastating because we’re a touring band,” he said. “We got the chance to slow down.” They settled in and pursued projects at home and took on some more songwriting projects before eventually venturing out to play outdoor venues.
The pool from which to choose for the pending record is more than 50 songs deep, and many of the songs resulted from endeavors such as fishing and hunting retreats. “We put a bunch of songwriting buddies in a room and I knew what was going to happen. It’s been a really fun process.”
“We’re super excited,” Davisson added. “We’ve wanted to make this record our whole career.” The project focuses on “just about where we come from, West Virginia and Appalachia.”
“The next couple of months of shows, we’ll sneak in some new songs and new music,” he noted.
The Davisson Brothers Band is managed by Erv Woolsey Co., the longtime manager for George Strait. They made their Top 40 Billboard Country Album debut in 2009 with the self-titled “Davisson Brothers Band.” In April 2018, the band was named as one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.” Grammy winner Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band) produced the band’s 2018 sophomore album, “Fighter,” which featured the “Po’ Boyz.”
The band also enjoyed a No. 1 hit on country radio in Australia, a No. 1 video on CMC, and have been invited to perform at CMC Rocks. They wrote and recorded a duet with Australian hit singer Amber Lawrence called “Greatest Show On Earth” via Zoom, a song they say was offered as a message of hope during the pandemic.
DBB has recently worked with legendary jam band leader Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon on a songwriting project, as well.
For more on the band, visit http://davissonbrothersband.com/. For more on the Tractor Bar, visit https://tractorbarwv.com/.
