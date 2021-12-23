elkins — Davis & Elkins College has announced the names of students who achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester, which includes all full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.6 to less than 4.0.
Area students who achieved the distinction included:
l Cortney Walton of Beckley
l Mollee Akers of Matheny
Related to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Davis & Elkins College is located in Elkins, West Virginia, and offers 45 academic programs.
For more information, visit the College website at www.dewv.edu.