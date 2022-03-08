WACO, Texas (March 7, 2022) – Baylor University celebrated nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies.
Included from this area was Emily Williams of Daniels, Master of Arts in Psychology, graduate achool, December graduation
