The 23rd Annual West Virginia Spring Wine Festival will be Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard.
Gate admission is $15 per person with valid ID, which includes all wine tastings from six winery vendors, a commemorative wine glass, and live entertainment. The festival will take place rain or shine. No pets and no coolers will be allowed, but feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Live music will be Lady D/Jazz and Soul from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jay Milam from 1 to 3 p.m. and Untrained Professionals with Chris Huddle and Clinton Scott from 3 to 6 p.m.
Wineries appearing this year at the festival are Daniel Vineyards, Crab Orchard; Stone Road Vineyard, Elizabeth; Kirkwood Winery, Summersville; Forks of Cheat Winery, Morgantown; Sweeter Side of the Feud, Spencer; and Old-World Libations, Union.
Food vendors will include Calacino's Pizzeria, Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering, Deez Eatz-Ronell Weeks and Mister Krabs with Chase Mills. Craft vendors will include Rica's Best Dip Mixes with Carol and Kip Neal, Auntie E's with Erica Bowden, Scentsy with Angela Stafford, Macrame Artist - Miranda Sargent, Ceramics artist - Christina Anderson, Artist Frank and Diane Salzano, Color Street Nails with Barbara Liedl, LA Rustic Designs with Amy & Luke Shumate, The Crafty Chameleon with Lisa Diamond, Mooncraft Botanicals with Raquel Fagundo, Hanna Woodworking with Caitlin Hanna, Custom Valley Designs with Brady Pitman featuring Wine Festival T-Shirt Designs, Artist Tonieh Arroyo with hand-carved wood flowers, and more.