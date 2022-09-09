It’s with incredible excitement that I’m able to say Dancing with the Stars is back.
After a two-year break (for obvious societal safety concerns) we are thrilled to host the ninth season of United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars on Friday, Sept. 23. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Last week, we kicked off our 2022-2023 United Way campaign season with a campaign goal of $750,000. Our Dancing with the Stars event is a large factor in our ambitious campaign goal. Since its start in 2012, this event has been a leading contributor in raising funds which directly and positively impact southern West Virginia.
A commitment to become a “Star” in this event is not for the faint at heart. It involves countless hours of preparation – from meeting and getting comfortable with your partner, to planning fundraising events and literally asking every person along the way to support your efforts. I was fortunate to be able to recruit several of this year’s “Stars” and choreographers alongside our executive director, Trena Dacal. I cannot thank each one enough for their selfless commitment to this event and serving our community through our United Way of Southern West Virginia.
This year’s elite line-up includes:
Team 1: Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose (choreographed by Lexi Clay). Tiffany is president and CEO of Compliance LLC, and Chris is a chiropractor who owns and operates multiple practice locations.
Team 2: Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue (choreographed by Jill West). Teri serves as administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, and Rod is chief deputy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Team 3: Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen (choreographed by Brittney Lester). Miranda is regional sales manager for Qlabs, Inc., as well as a Realtor with WV Realty Pros and marketing coordinator for Best Ambulance. Kevin is operations manager at Infuse Insurance and a Realtor with Tim Berry Real Estate Company.
Team 4: Caitlin and John Galatic (choreographed by Madison Jackson). Team Galatic is our first married couple in DWTS history. Caitlin is branch leader for Truist in Bluefield, and John is vice president of business and finance and chief financial officer of Concord University.
Team 5: Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Joe Brouse (choreographed by Laurie and Darrell Fuller). Dr. Bonny is president of New River Community and Technical College, and Joe is senior economic development representative with WV Economic Development Authority.
Team 6: Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele (choreographed by Abby Honaker). Lisa is a nurse practitioner with Raleigh General Hospital at the Raleigh Heart and Health Clinic, and Dr. Alex is a dentist working with Dr. Greg Harvey at Harvey Dental Studio.
You can learn more details on each star’s biography and cast unlimited votes for your favorite team at unitedwayswvstars.org, by calling the United Way office at 304-253-2111, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
If voting by mail, please note your team choice in the memo line of your check.
