Dancing with the Stars fundraiser set for Sept. 23

The ninth season of United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars go directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve dozens of nonprofit partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell counties as well as the Greater Bluefield area.
The six dance teams are:
• Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose with choreography by Lexi Clay.
• Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue with choreography by Jill West.
• Team Caitlin Galatic and John Galatic with choreography by Madison Jackson.
• Team Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen with choreography by Brittney Fitzgerald.
• Team Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Joseph Brouse with choreography by Laurie and Darrell Fuller.
• Team Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele with choreography by Abby Honaker.
A panel of people from the community will select a “People’s Choice” winner based on the number of $5 votes received for each couple. Monetary voting will continue throughout the evening until after the last couple has danced.
“Our dancers are committed to raising funds to support the communities in which they live and serve,” said Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, in a press release. "They have worked and are continuing to work very hard to raise funds for the improved health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community of southern West Virginia.
"We hope they remember this season with great enthusiasm, that they have made new friends, and learned new skills, but ultimately that they know what great impact they have made in their community."
Judges will select a “Judge’s Choice” winner for the dance portion of the contest.
“The first eight seasons of Dancing with the Stars were incredibly successful,” Dacal said in the release. "Having a signature fundraising event like Dancing With the Stars makes a great impact in our community. Bringing back Dancing with the Stars to our area after a pandemic-led hiatus is huge for the agencies we fund and the direct services we provide.
"We are excited to see what the event and our teams’ fundraising efforts will bring to our campaign."
Supporters can vote for their favorite teams at unitedwayswvstars.org.
Additional information on winners, total monies raised, etc., will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.