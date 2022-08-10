United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants Team Bonny and Joe will have a Cash Club event with a reverse raffle on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Beckley Moose Lodge.
Dr. Bonny Ball Copenhaver’s passion for education brought her to West Virginia in 2019 when she became the first female president of New River Community and Technical College. She also has a love for dance and a commitment to giving back to the community, so she was a natural fit for the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s 2022 Dancing with the Stars event.
Joe Brouse is a Concord University graduate with over 20 years of lending and economic development experience. He currently serves as the senior economic development representative with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
"The United Way of Southern West Virginia has stood the test of the pandemic, and we’ve seen that the impact of the organization is vital to our region,” Brouse explained in a press release. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to give back to the United Way and our community and to be able to have fun along the way.”
“Our team fundraisers are one way that we can invite those in the community to give back to a wonderful cause and have fun with us,” Copenhaver added.
Cash Club tickets are $100 and include entrance to the event and dinner for two. Italian food will be served starting at 6 p.m. and a cash bar will be available. Ticket drawings will begin at 6:45 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded and every 10th ticket drawn will receive $100. The grand prize for the last ticket drawn will be $4,000.
Tickets for the Cash Club can be purchased by calling Lori Midkiff at 304-929-5472.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars event will be Friday, Sept. 23, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Money raised from Dancing with the Stars helps to support the UWSWV’s annual campaign fund, which allows the organization to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area. Donations to support Team Bonny and Joe can be made online at https://unitedwayswvstars.org/dr-bonny-copenhaver-joseph-brouse/#.
