When Beckley Dance Theatre School student Bailey Heffernan talks about following in her teacher’s footsteps, she means it quite literally – at least when it comes to the ones she takes in pointe shoes.
The recent high school graduate is heading to the same college and professional ballet company as her ballet master instructor did 40 years ago.
“I am overwhelmed and honored,” said Heather Rose Zickefoose, Bailey’s teacher.
For the first time since she returned from a professional career to teach dance in her hometown, Zickefoose has a student planning to attend her alma mater, Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga., and dance with the Gainesville Ballet, just as she did.
“Beckley Dance Theatre School has influenced me in so many ways,” said Heffernan, a home-schooled student. “Ms. Heather, specifically, has always been my number one supporter, pushing me that extra bit. … Whenever I felt down or at my worst, she would always say the right thing.”
These days, “Ms. Heather” is saying she is proud.
“I’ve taught her since she was little, 3 or 4,” Zickefoose said. “She has always been in my class. In fact, she has done so well that last year I gave her a little pointe class to teach. She took those little girls under her wing, and they absolutely loved her. She does it all, choreography, performance … She’s just a driven person, and I just appreciate her loyalty and her determination and her unwavering love for her art.”
That unwavering love for her art has served Heffernan well. Over the years, she has performed in many of BDTS’s feature roles, including Clara in “The Nutcracker.” The summer after eighth grade, she had the honor of dancing with the New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble for three weeks. A couple years later, she attended the Governor’s School for the Arts. Last year, she was accepted to a summer intensive with the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago, but that was canceled due to Covid.
And just this month, she participated in a two-week intensive study with the Gainesville Ballet, of which she will be a member simultaneously with her studies at Brenau. The professional ballet company hired her after a virtual audition.
“I knew of Brenau, but it wasn’t really on my radar because it wasn’t in the geographic location I was looking to go to for school, and God just kind of placed it in my lap,” Heffernan said.
Brenau reached out to Heffernan after noticing her in a mass scholarship audition, but Heffernan hadn’t responded. Until January. That’s when she got sick and, unable to attend dance class, found herself with free time on her hands. “So I called them, and I fell in love with the school. I fell in love with the program, and from there, everything just fell into place very easily. … God had a perfect plan for it.”
The news of Heffernan’s acceptance made her teacher practically dance for joy.
“Ms. Heather was incredibly excited,” Heffernan said. “Ever since I told her, she has been asking me questions, sharing advice. … I even get to dance under the same person she danced with in the Gainesville Ballet.”
Diane Callahan serves as affiliate faculty of dance for Brenau and artistic director of the Gainesville Ballet, just as she did when Zickefoose was there.
“I’m so excited for Bailey,” Zickefoose said. “This is going to be a very exciting time in her life.”
“I believe I’m ready,” Heffernan said, explaining how homeschooling taught her to balance a heavy academic workload with dance rehearsals and performances. She plans to double major in psychology and dance, with a concentration in dance therapy.
And maybe someday, she’ll have a student do the same. For now, though, she’s content to see the little ones she taught at BDTS follow her advice.
“I had my own class this past year, and I would always say to them, ‘Be kind, always, and trust that God has a plan for you and that he has you wrapped up in his arms,’” Heffernan said. “They are all so talented, and I just want them to be kind and have fun.”