GAULEY BRIDGE — Hit by the flood of 2001, this town took another big wallop Monday.
Gauley Bridge Mayor Bob Scott lives up Scrabble Creek Road, which bore the brunt of the damage.
"Scrabble Creek's bad," said Scott. "From plugged-up creek culverts to some houses that got soaking wet to garages that got flooded to cars that got flooded, Jet Skis washed away, road washed out.
"It's pretty bad. Part of it is worse than '01," he said.
Scott said he was preparing to go to work in the Kanawha Valley early Monday morning. He first helped a neighbor move a vehicle to higher ground, then began his drive out of the hollow. He didn't get very far.
"I didn't make it 20 feet out of my driveway. That's as far as I made it. It's totally diverted the creek up there," Scott said.
"So far everybody I've checked on is good other than just trying to get cleaned up," the mayor said. "Everybody's accounted for."
The road was still not completely navigable Monday afternoon.
"Once you get to the football field, that's as far as you're going to go," Scott said, noting "piles of gravel that are about 3 feet thick. "Unless you've got a big four-wheel drive or a side-by-side or a four-wheeler, you're not going anywhere. It's going to take some big equipment to clear that away."
As of Monday afternoon, water was across the roadway in some areas. Road damage assessment was ongoing.
Call 911 in the event of an emergency, Scott said. The town hall number is 304-632-2505.
Using the former Gauley Bridge Elementary (now town hall) as a shelter is a possibility, Scott said.
Joseph Goodnite is general manager of the Gauley Bridge-based Kanawha Falls Public Service District, which provides water and sewage service to the Town of Gauley Bridge, including Scrabble Creek.
As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the water supply for Scrabble Creek residents was running low, and a large water tank was placed in the area between the PSD and the GoMart for residents to stop by and get water, Goodnite said. Drinking water also was available.
Scrabble Creek residents had lost sewer service Monday.
"There are a couple of crossings that are out," Goodnite said.
The Rhinehart Addition in Glen Ferris also lost sewer service.
Two water tanks serve Gauley Bridge residents. Residents in the remainder of Gauley Bridge had sewage and water service as of early Monday afternoon, but Goodnite said some customers on High School Hill would possibly see a lessening of their water pressure as the day wore on.
Town residents had already been under a boil water advisory for a line break last week.
The Kanawha Falls PSD works with the Gauley River PSD to provide water service to the Mount Olive Correctional Center, which is on the hill about 7 miles from downtown Smithers. The water service remained intact early Monday afternoon, but about 2.5 miles of sewer pipe was washed away in Cannelton Hollow during Monday's flooding of Smithers Creek, Goodnite said. And, about 2.3 miles of pipe needs cleaned out, he said.
Discussions were being made to bring portable toilets to the prison site, he noted.
If more forecasted rain hits the area, two or three local sanitary district pump stations could be effected, Goodnite said.
Officials are doing the best they can during the situation, he said.
"We've got everything under control, thanks to the state and county stepping in," he said.
Late Monday morning, the PSD issued the following social media post: "Due to the excessive rain which caused massive flooding this morning, KFPSD customers in Scrabble Creek only, will lose water service soon because the flooding up Scrabble Creek caused our main waterline to be washed out. KFPSD will have a 15,000-gallon water buffalo truck located in the gravel lot beside GoMart for customers that need water to flush toilets. There will also be drinking water available. Unfortunately, this will be the situation until KFPSD is able to get up Scrabble Creek to replace the line."
At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen said he has had discussions with Summerville officials to see if the city can assist in keeping a water supply available for MOCC.
At that same meeting, Scott also mentioned damage to the New River Campground. He also told commissioners heavy equipment would be needed up Scrabble Creek to open the road up.
"There’s about 5 feet of rock across the road," Scott said, adding that there are numerous culverts with trees shoved in them. "Scrabble Creek will have to be dredged back out."
A newly-built road on the front approach to School House Hill was also severely damaged and is unusable, Scott said Monday.
