GOP legislature moving quickly with agenda
As Covid-19 cases continue a broad retreat here in West Virginia as well as across the country, the Legislature is moving ahead with more than deliberate speed. The foot feed is pressed flush to the floorboard.
Three theories are at work, here. One, Republicans, with more than a bushel basket full of long-delayed priorities to manipulate tax law and state operations, own supermajorities in both chambers and are not going to let anything, including a pandemic, get in the way of their remake of state government. So, the battle cry seems to be, “Get ’er done. NOW!”
Two, without the technical capacity or elbow room to accommodate a full and frothy public debate on their agenda, the Republicans are going to pass as many laws as they possibly can in this 60-day session.
Three, all of the above.
By way of example, a bill allowing more charter schools in the state (from three to 10) with an additional pathway to approval (adding a West Virginia Professional Charter School Board to the local county school boards) is up for passage in the House of Delegates. And here we are not even a full week into the session and the power of school boards in every county is being compromised, lickety-split, just like that.
Expert testimony, anyone?
Last session, when GOP members allowed for the establishment of charters in the state, they apparently did not go far enough to please big money players in the industry. Since then, exactly zero charters have set up shop in the state.
Late last year, school boards in Monongalia and Preston counties struck down the state’s first application to establish a public charter school. Called West Virginia Academy, its K-12 school would have been in Morgantown.
But the boards in both counties rejected the charter proposal, unanimously so, saying the application did not meet a majority of the required evaluation criteria.
Republicans, back in the Legislature, are now making the process easier for charters. Democrats are trying to slow the process down without much success. On Monday, they tried to add amendments to the bill – “tried” being the operative word, here.
If you want to tune into today’s full House session when the bill is up for a vote, tune in at 11 a.m. Go here for the livestreaming link: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/live.cfm.
For their part, the Democratic leadership presented a legislative platform at the Capitol on Monday morning.
Its plan is to create opportunities for “ALL West Virginians to Stay, Rebuild and Succeed.”
And for the record, among the 27 bullet points in the plan, the Dems write: “Reduce, not shift, the tax burdens for our people.”
So, no, not on board with eliminating the state’s personal income tax.
Before everyone gets carried away with this notion that companies can allow their employees to pick up and move to wild and wonderful West Virginia while doing remote work more cheaply via home computer, know that cyberattacks have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic, national security agencies have confirmed. Hackers gain access to computers of remote workers and then disable company systems for a ransom. But they are not alone. Security experts warn that about a dozen state-sponsored actors – insert Russia, here – are also trying to infiltrate these networks. And they are being successful – wildly so.
Security comes with a price tag – and you will get only what you pay for.
Overheard:
“I know people are starting to look past all of this and see the truth, the effect of what things are happening, and what the president has said and not been accurate. I think as they see this go by, they will see also that what he has done was absolutely treacherous to our country.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, telling MetroNews on Monday that he is confident all West Virginians and Americans will believe, as time goes on, that President Trump’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 sacking of the nation’s Capitol were wrong.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.