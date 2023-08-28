Coal association backing justice, conservative Republicans in 2024
The West Virginia Coal Association has endorsed a slate of conservative Republicans, highllighted by its pick of Gov. Jim Justice for the U.S. Senate.
In a press release issued Monday, Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the association, said, “We believe West Virginia will be better served with a new and insightful leader in the Senate which is why we offer our unconditional support for Jim Justice to succeed Senator Joe Manchin.”
Manchin, 75, has not decided to seek relection, saying on numerous occasions that he would wait until late this year or early next year to make a decision.
He has also boasted that, “I will win any race I enter.”
Manchin, a conservative Democrat in a deep red state that gave just shy of 69 percent of its vote to Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, has also toyed publicly with the idea of running for president under the No Labels banner.
Manchin has said he believes that having a third-party candidate run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election would “threaten” the two major political parties, pushing them to more centrists political positions.
Justice is a coal baron with considerable holdings in the coal industry.
In late May, the U.S. Justice Department announced a lawsuit against Justice’s coal empire, seeking more than $5 million in unpaid civil penalties and fees.
Though Justice is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, his adult son who runs the family’s coal operations, James Justice III, and more than a dozen companies the family owns or operates are listed as defendants.
The companies, according to the Justice Department filing, repeatedly violated federal laws that oversee coal mine operations and failed to pay “uncontested” fines for those violations.
The companies also ignored more than 50 orders to stop mining after violations were found to pose “health and safety risks” to workers or that threatened “environmental harm,” prosecutors said.
The coal association is backing a slate of the state’s more conservative Republican candidates ahead of the state primary next spring.
In addition to Justice, the association is backing Patrick Morrisey in the gubernatorial race, Mike Stuart for attorney general, and Carol Miller and Riley Moore for the House of Representaitve.
By The Register-Herald
• • •
Pump prices fall in last week with average at $3.64
Average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in West Virginia have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
• • •
Longtime publisher of Ogden Newspapers dies Friday
wheeling, w.va. — G. Ogden Nutting, who for nearly three decades served as president and publisher of Wheeling-based Ogden Newspapers Inc., died Friday, August 25, at age 87.
Nutting spent a lifetime in service to the newspaper industry. He started his journalism career in 1956 at The Journal of Martinsburg in West Virginia. He moved to Wheeling in 1958 to take a position as assistant business manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register. He became general manager of the newspapers in the late 1960s, and in 1970, he was named president and publisher of Ogden Newspapers Inc., which at that time owned seven daily and two weekly newspapers in West Virginia and 19 other newspapers across the country.
Active in national and state newspaper and journalism associations, he served on boards and committees of the American Newspaper Publishers’ Association, Southern Newspaper Publishers’ Association and the West Virginia Press Association.
Nutting received both state and national recognition for his newspapers’ efforts to shine light in dark places. In 2010 the West Virginia Press Association honored Nutting with its highest honor, the Adam R. Kelly Premier Journalist Award, for a lifetime of service to informing West Virginians. The award is given in memory of the late Adam R. Kelly, legendary “Country Editor” columnist and former owner and editor of the Tyler Star News in Sistersville, West Virginia.
• • •
Fourth rock-jumping incident at Summersville Lake
summersville, w.va. — A swimmer is recovering from injuries sustained in a rock-jumping incident at Summersville Lake in Nicholas County.
The Summersville Fire Department responded to a “traumatic injury” at Pirates Cove Saturday. A dive team and a rescue boat were used to reach the injured swimmer.
The swimmer’s condition is unknown.
Firefighters said in a Facebook post Saturday this is the fourth rock-jumping related injury reported at Summersville Lake this year.
The lake’s northern shore was recently designated as West Virginia’s newest state park.
– MetroNews
• • •
DHHR hiking rates for child placement agencies
charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services is increasing rates for Child Placing Agencies and Socially Necessary Services providers.
Justice announced Monday that DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services will increase the administration rate for Child Placing Agencies by 10 percent. These additional funds will be used by Child Placing Agencies to recruit and certify traditional and therapeutic foster homes.
Gov. Jim Justice also announced a 30 percent rate increase for Socially Necessary Services Providers, which provide child welfare involved families with prevention services and supports to assist in reunification including transportation, supervised visitation and parenting skills.
The Bureau for Social Services anticipates the rate increases will be effective Oct. 1. Additional rate increases are being studied and will be proposed for State Fiscal Year 2025.
• • •
Former delegate declares for state Treasurer post
Larry Pack, a former state delegate and current senior adviser for the Justice Administration, has announced a run for state Treasurer.
The current Treasurer, Riley Moore, is running for Congress to represent West Virginia’s northern counties. So the position to lead the office oversees the state’s operating funds and monitors the state’s debt is coming open.
Another announced candidate is Steven Schetrom, a financial adviser and Republican who currently serves as a commissioner in Hardy County.
